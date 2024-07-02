Rs 514.41 cr distributed to 7.67L beneficiaries in 3 dists

Rajamahendravaram: NTR Bharosa Social Security Pension distribution programme was launched to give away pensions worth Rs 514.41 crore to 7.67 lakh beneficiaries in Kakinada, East Godavari, and Konaseema districts on Monday.

A sum of Rs 165.13 crore under social security pensions was distributed to 2,44,302 beneficiaries in East Godavari district at the homes of beneficiaries. In Nidadavole constituency, Rs 24.18 crore was distributed to 35,817 beneficiaries by the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

He stated that the NDA government is working with public welfare as its objective. Together with the arrears of the last three months, a total of Rs 7,000 is being provided to the old-age pension beneficiaries. East Godavari Collector P Prasanthi supervised the pension distribution programme across the district. She said that the distribution will be completed on Monday and if anyone is left, they will be covered on Tuesday.

MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary participated in the distribution of Rs 13.58 crore pension to 19,861 beneficiaries in Rajahmundry Rural constituency. He laid the foundation stone for a borewell to be constructed at Hukumpet at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. He promised to provide purified Godavari water to every house in the constituency and to develop internal roads and drains.

Mandal special officer N Jyoti, MPDO Srinivasa Rao, local public representatives and officials participated.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan distributed Rs 188.39 crore pension in the form of cheques to 2,79,319 beneficiaries representing 17 categories in Kakinada district. From April 2024, the increase in social security pension amounts was implemented. He distributed Rs 27.35 crore to 40,765 pensioners of Pithapuram constituency. Later, he spoke to the beneficiaries. District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili said that 6 levels of examination was being done in the selection process to select the beneficiaries for pensions. The Collector said that he will organise a grievance cell on two Mondays every month in Pithapuram with regard to welfare schemes for all the eligible and to solve problems.

Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that 3,897 village and ward secretariat staff and 350 other government employees distributed Rs 160.89 crore to 2,43,529 pension beneficiaries in Konaseema district.

Minister for Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services Vasamsetti Subhash, Amalapuram MLA Aithabathula Ananda Rao and other public representatives participated in the distribution of pensions at different places.