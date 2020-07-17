Rs. 5.27 Crores tip of an iceberg: Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh came down heavily on the YSRCP Government on the issue of the seizure of Rs. 5.27 Cr allegedly from the followers of AP Science and Technology Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in Tamil Nadu.

Lokesh alleged that the seized amount was just the tip of an iceberg and a small part of the Rs. 1,200 Cr hawala money sent to Mauritius already.





Taking to Twitter, Lokesh said: "What 'Science and Technology' has Minister BSR used to grow a Hawala 'forest'? Who has created a safe "Environment" for him to operate with full 'Energy'?"

He said that reliable sources say that Rs. 5.27 Cr seized in Tamil Nadu was only a small part of Rs.1200 Crore black money sent to Mauritius via Chennai and Bangalore through hawala in the last one year. "Who's the kingpin behind? Is BSR protecting the J-family or is the family protecting BSR?" he asked. He referred chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family as J- family and Balineni Srinivas Reddy as BSR.

It may be recalled the seizure of huge money in TN sent political shockways in Andhra Pradesh with the accusing finger pointing towards Minister Srinivasa Reddy.