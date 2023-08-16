Rs 570 cr spent on surgeries under Aarogyasri: Minister for Revenue

Guntur: Minister for Revenue and district in-charge minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said the state government is providing free medical treatment for 3,257 diseases under the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme for the convenience of the poor.



He hoisted the national flag and received the guard honour at the Police Parade Grounds here on Tuesday on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government has spent Rs 570 crore under the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme and performed surgeries on 2.46 lakh patients.

He recalled the steps taken by the government to render the super specialty services in the government hospitals on the lines of corporate hospitals. He urged the people to avail the medical services rendered in the government hospitals and added that the family doctor system was successfully implemented in the state. He said various banks released Rs 20 crore loans to the farmers through the Kisan Credit Cards and added that so far various banks in the district have sanctioned Rs 2,168 crore in the district.

He further said the district administration released water to irrigate 2.11 lakh acres to Krishna west canal and Guntur channel and added that the irrigation department released 25. 14 TMCs of water so far besides supplying the seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides through the RBKs. Steps were being taken to get the MSP to the agriculture yield.

MLCs KS Lakshamana Rao, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, SP K Arif Hafeez, and joint collector G Rajakumari were present on the occasion.