Rs. 57.15 cr distributed to SHG women

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi said that the Lakhpati Didi programme under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana is being implemented aims to provide sustainable livelihoods to Self-Help Group (SHG) women. Cheques worth Rs 57.15 crore were distributed to 517 SHGs in East Godavari district, with each group receiving Rs 1 lakh at Lakhpati Didi Sanman programme held on Sunday at Collectorate. Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy was also present.

Collector urged the SHGs to invest funds in agriculture, allied sectors, non-agricultural activities, or service sectors to achieve long-term economic stability. MLA Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Lakhpati Didi programme is a golden opportunity for women’s empowerment, encouraging women to excel in various fields and reach higher levels of success. He assured that all necessary support would be provided to strengthen the financial status of the women’s groups.

DRDA Project Director NVVS Murthy also spoke. Certificates of recognition were presented to the women members by the MLA and Collector.