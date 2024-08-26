Live
- Spiritual fervour marks ‘Krishnashtami’ celebrations
- 18K adoptions since 2019, only 1,404 children with special needs find homes
- Police arrests man for opening fire at sweet shop
- Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert
- Revanth Reddy Initiated Kosgi Faces Enrollment Shortage
- Student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school
- Krishnaveni School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
- Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar
- SC to hear Vijay Nair’s bail plea on Aug 27
- State-Level Committee to Investigate Explosion at Escientia
Just In
Rs. 57.15 cr distributed to SHG women
District collector P Prasanthi said that the Lakhpati Didi programme under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana is being implemented aims to provide sustainable livelihoods to Self-Help Group (SHG) women.
Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi said that the Lakhpati Didi programme under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana is being implemented aims to provide sustainable livelihoods to Self-Help Group (SHG) women. Cheques worth Rs 57.15 crore were distributed to 517 SHGs in East Godavari district, with each group receiving Rs 1 lakh at Lakhpati Didi Sanman programme held on Sunday at Collectorate. Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy was also present.
Collector urged the SHGs to invest funds in agriculture, allied sectors, non-agricultural activities, or service sectors to achieve long-term economic stability. MLA Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Lakhpati Didi programme is a golden opportunity for women’s empowerment, encouraging women to excel in various fields and reach higher levels of success. He assured that all necessary support would be provided to strengthen the financial status of the women’s groups.
DRDA Project Director NVVS Murthy also spoke. Certificates of recognition were presented to the women members by the MLA and Collector.