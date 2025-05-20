Rs 5L assistance to deceased home guard’s family

Vijayawada: City Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu extended financial support to the family of a deceased Home Guard, continuing a commendable initiative within the Vijayawada City Police. The Home Guards working in the city voluntarily contribute a portion of their salaries to provide financial assistance to the families of deceased or retired colleagues, ensuring they do not face undue hardship.

In a recent unfortunate incident, Home Guard P Srimannarayana (45), who was serving in the Vijayawada City Home Guard Unit, passed away due to a brain stroke. To support his grieving family, a cheque of Rs 5 lakh was presented to his wife, P Narasamma, on Monday by City Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu at the Police Commissioner’s office here.

DCP (Admin) KGV Saritha, Home Guard RI K Sudhakara Reddy and other officials were also present.