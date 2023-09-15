  • Menu
Rs 63.84 cr proposals submitted to Kishan Reddy

Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy with Union Tourism and Cultural Development Minister Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday
Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy with Union Tourism and Cultural Development Minister Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday

Nellore: Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy submitted proposals for Rs 6,384 lakhs for tourism development in Atmakuru constituency to Union Tourism and Cultural Development Minister Kishan Reddy. He met the Union Minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The MLA mentioned that that out of the total proposals, Rs 979.13 lakh for Sangam village, Rs 507.24 lakh for Anusamudrampet Dargah, Rs 323.37 lakh for Kotitirtham Shiva Temple, Rs 800 lakh for Atmakuru tank beautification, Rs 1,000 lakh for Anantasagaram tank beautification and Rs1,357.94 lakh for Someswara temple in Somashila.

