Live
- Jaipur: Court sends Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody
- New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
- Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
- Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
- Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
- Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
- Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
- New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
- Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
Just In
Rs 63.84 cr proposals submitted to Kishan Reddy
Highlights
Nellore: Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy submitted proposals for Rs 6,384 lakhs for tourism development in Atmakuru constituency to Union Tourism...
Nellore: Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy submitted proposals for Rs 6,384 lakhs for tourism development in Atmakuru constituency to Union Tourism and Cultural Development Minister Kishan Reddy. He met the Union Minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.
The MLA mentioned that that out of the total proposals, Rs 979.13 lakh for Sangam village, Rs 507.24 lakh for Anusamudrampet Dargah, Rs 323.37 lakh for Kotitirtham Shiva Temple, Rs 800 lakh for Atmakuru tank beautification, Rs 1,000 lakh for Anantasagaram tank beautification and Rs1,357.94 lakh for Someswara temple in Somashila.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS