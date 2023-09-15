Rs 63.84 cr proposals submitted to Kishan Reddy

Nellore: Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy submitted proposals for Rs 6,384 lakhs for tourism development in Atmakuru constituency to Union Tourism and Cultural Development Minister Kishan Reddy. He met the Union Minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The MLA mentioned that that out of the total proposals, Rs 979.13 lakh for Sangam village, Rs 507.24 lakh for Anusamudrampet Dargah, Rs 323.37 lakh for Kotitirtham Shiva Temple, Rs 800 lakh for Atmakuru tank beautification, Rs 1,000 lakh for Anantasagaram tank beautification and Rs1,357.94 lakh for Someswara temple in Somashila.