RS Brothers opens 13th showroom in Tirupati

Tirupati: Noted family shopping mall RS brothers has opened its 13th showroom in Tirupati on Saturday. The new showroom was inaugurated by DJ Tillu famed Siddu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty located beside Hotel Minerva Grand at Bus station in Tirupati.

The showroom was established by P Venkateswarlu, S Rajamouli, T Prasada Rao and P Satyanarayana and has emerged as one of the most popular showrooms to meet the traditional and modern shopping necessities.

Briefing the media, directors of RS Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd P Venkateswarlu, S Rajamouli and T Prasada Rao said that as a No.1 shopping mall in Telugu states, they want to continue to expand their presence in many places soon.

There was a plan to launch a showroom in Tirupati and finally did it now. They said that Tirupati store has more than 4,00,000 latest varieties for Menswear, womenswear, kidswear with prices starting from Rs.150. It is showcasing Kanchi Pattu Sarees, Fancy Sarees, Dress materials, Western wear among others. As part of Ashadam promotion, RS Brothers is offering 'cost-to-cost sale' in its Tirupati showroom on all varieties of silk sarees and other garments.