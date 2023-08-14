Live
Rs.1 lakh presented to Jyoti Yarraji
Visakhapatnam: Jyoti Yarraji, who is competing in the Athletics International Meet, has been presented with a cheque of Rs.1 lakh.
The cheque was given to her parents by Andhra Pradesh State Athletics Association state president K Venkateswara Rao. The members of the association honoured them on the occasion.
The state president said that athletics across the state should be encouraged and appealed to people to contribute to them.
He called for setting up athletics sports grounds in all the districts and conducting junior meet and south zone meet in all the districts.
