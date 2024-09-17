RSC holds quiz contest on World Ozone Day

Tirupati: The Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), concluded World Ozone Day programmes on Monday. They organised a series of awareness programmes and contests from September 13 to 16 to educate children and the general public about the importance of the ozone layer and environmental science. Among the key events was the Open House Quiz and Team-wise Quiz contest on the topic ‘Ozone & Environment Science’, attracting enthusiastic participation from students and community members alike.

Commemorating the World Ozone Day on Monday, the Science Centre hosted a quiz contest specifically for students in classes 7 to 10. The event aimed to foster environmental awareness in the younger generation, with the winners receiving prizes in recognition of their knowledge and efforts.

Dr V Diwakar, Scientist at AP Pollution Control Board along with Ashok and Kumar of APPCB attended the programme. They highlighted the significance of World Ozone Day and the 2024 theme, ‘Advancing Climate Change’. Dr Diwakar spoke about the urgent need to protect the ozone layer, explaining its vital role in shielding life on earth from harmful ultraviolet rays.

The programme concluded with the distribution of prizes to the winners of various contests held throughout for the last four days. Participants from local schools and representatives from industries and hospitals who attended the event were urged to continue their efforts in promoting environmental sustainability.