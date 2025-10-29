RT-IMS launched for faster governance response

Vijayawada: The state government launched a Real-Time Incident Management System (IMS) under the department of Real-Time Governance (RTGS) to identify, monitor and resolve critical governance and public welfare issues swiftly and collaboratively.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand said the new mechanism aims to tackle issues that arise daily across departments and districts and often demand immediate attention. “Unattended issues tend to create cascading effects across multiple sectors, undermining service delivery and public confidence,” he noted.

The IMS will function as a digital coordination platform enabling real-time inter-departmental action, supported by continuous monitoring and public communication. It seeks to enhance transparency, ensure accountability, and prevent escalation of problems through early detection and swift intervention.

The RTGS and the Information and Public Relations (I and PR) department will jointly monitor multiple data and media inputs to flag emerging issues.

Upon identification, the concerned department and district administration will be alerted instantly to take corrective action. The I and PR department will issue verified public updates on the response and resolution progress.

A dedicated WhatsApp-based coordination channel will serve as the operational backbone of the IMS, allowing instant communication among officials. Each incident will have a focused group including the concerned minister, principal secretary, head of department, and respective district collector or SP, who will remain engaged until resolution. RTGS will maintain a centralized IMS dashboard tracking active incidents, responsible officers, and progress timelines. The chief secretary will review the system’s performance weekly.

The chief secretary said the initiative reflects the State government’s renewed focus on responsive governance, leveraging digital tools to strengthen accountability, accelerate decisions, and sustain public trust in administration.