RTA cracks down on private travel buses after Kurnool tragedy

Vijayawada: In the aftermath of the Kurnool bus accident, the transport department launched a statewide enforcement drive targeting private travel buses. Acting on the orders of the transport commissioner, officials conducted extensive inspections across the State, resulting in 289 cases against buses violating safety norms, 18 buses seized, and fines totaling Rs 7.08 lakh.

Officials recorded 55 cases in Eluru and seized 3 buses, followed by East Godavari (17 cases, 4 buses), Konaseema (27 cases), Chittoor 22, Kurnool 12, Visakhapatnam 7, and Nandyal 4.

Authorities flagged multiple safety lapses, such as 8 buses lacked proper certificates, 13 did not have emergency doors, 103 had no fire extinguishers, 34 lacked passenger lists, and 127 buses violated other regulations. Inspections are ongoing in Vijayawada and other major towns.

RTA officials are thoroughly checking fitness certificates, RC, insurance, permits, taxes, double drivers, escort requirements, fire extinguishers, and emergency exits to ensure compliance.

Following the crackdown, several private bus operators have voluntarily halted services for non-compliant buses, leading to ticket cancellations and refunds. Authorities note that this has boosted demand for RTC services, particularly on weekends, as passengers seek safer travel options.

The transport department has indicated that the special enforcement drive will continue daily, and coordinated inspections are also underway in Telangana and Bengaluru.