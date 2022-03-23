RTC bus hits stationary truck at BR Palem in Nellore, one dies

Nellore, Mar 23: A speeding RTC service on the way to Nellore hit a stationary truck on the National Highway at Damaramadugu in BR Palem mandal on Wednesday in which a person died on the spot and condition of four persons was said to be critical. More than 10 people were injured in the incident. According to police, the bus was moving from Atmakur to Nellore and there were 25 passengers in the vehicle.

The bus rammed into the nearby agriculture lands and turned turtle soon after hitting the stationary truck and local people who observed the incident informed the police for relief activity. Police from BR Palem rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to GGH in Nellore for better treatment deploying 108-ambulance services. Local people helped the police in relief operations. RTC officials also rushed to the spot to inquire about the incident.