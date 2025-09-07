RTC bus rams into lorry

Tirupati: A major road accident took place near Agarala Panchayat in Chandragiri Mandal on the Naidupeta–Puthalapattu National Highway during the early hours of Saturday.

An RTC bus traveling from Bengaluru to Tirupati, carrying 48 passengers, rammed into a granite-laden lorry moving ahead of it.

According to reports, around 30 passengers sustained injuries in the mishap, with five of them suffering severe wounds.

The collision is suspected to have been caused as the RTC bus driver allegedly dozed off while driving.

Local authorities immediately responded, and the injured were shifted to Ruia Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating further.