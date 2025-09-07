Live
- Ganesh immersion held with devotional fervour
- Weekend OTT watchlist: Thrillers, romances, horror & more arrive on digital platforms
- Farmers queue up for urea at Odela PACS
- Ex-BSF Jawan from Haryana held in Tumkunta SBI robbery case
- Police cracks murder case within 24 hours
- Cong accuses BJP-BRS leaders of ‘cheap politics’ against Minister Komatireddy
- Contractor’s death sparks protest in Yellandu town
- BRS slams Cong over double bedroom houses
- Khammam CP monitors immersion at “Gangamma Oodi.”
- Bhadradri comes alive with Ganesh shobha yatra
RTC bus rams into lorry
Highlights
Tirupati: A major road accident took place near Agarala Panchayat in Chandragiri Mandal on the Naidupeta–Puthalapattu National Highway during the...
Tirupati: A major road accident took place near Agarala Panchayat in Chandragiri Mandal on the Naidupeta–Puthalapattu National Highway during the early hours of Saturday.
An RTC bus traveling from Bengaluru to Tirupati, carrying 48 passengers, rammed into a granite-laden lorry moving ahead of it.
According to reports, around 30 passengers sustained injuries in the mishap, with five of them suffering severe wounds.
The collision is suspected to have been caused as the RTC bus driver allegedly dozed off while driving.
Local authorities immediately responded, and the injured were shifted to Ruia Hospital for treatment.
Police have registered a case and are investigating further.
Next Story