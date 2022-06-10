RTC checking staff for alcohol use: MD

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) managing director and vice-chairman Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the corporation is regularly conducting the breathalyser tests to the drivers, conductors and other crew before they attend the duties. He said many problems will arise if the staff attends duties in an inebriated condition. The RTC MD along with AP Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V Lakshmana Reddy and others released the posters of Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee at the NTR RTC complex here on Thursday. Addressing the media on the occasion, Tirumala Rao said the RTC security staff conducts checking with breathalysers at the depots and garages and added the tests yielded good results.

He further said the RTC officers conducted several surprise checks and registered cases and imposed penalties on the staff who attended the duties after consuming alcohol. RTC conductors and drivers too are facing problems from the passengers, who board the buses in an inebriated condition after taking liquor. He said the RTC is protecting the staff and complaining to the police about the persons who create problems to the staff. AP Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman Lakshmana Reddy lamented that many college students these days were addicted to liquor, drugs and ganja. He said many road accidents are happening only due to consumption of alcohol and driving vehicles in an drunken state.