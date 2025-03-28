RTC taking care of employees’ health needs: MD

Vijayawada: APSRTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the state government is committed to supporting RTC employees by ensuring access to medical and health services through RTC hospitals and dispensaries. On Thursday, the MD, alongside prohibition and excise minister Kollu Ravindra and RTC chairman Konakalla Narayana, inaugurated a new district dispensary in Machilipatnam, built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

Speaking at the event, Tirumala Rao said that the facility will serve 80 RTC employees from the Gudivada, Gannavaram, and Avanigadda regions, providing them convenient access to treatment.

He announced plans to establish additional dispensaries in Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Hindupur, Narsapur, and other locations to further enhance employee welfare. The MD noted that employee details are digitised, allowing RTC staff to seek treatment at any RTC hospital or dispensary across the state.

He also revealed that advanced medical equipment, including ECG-like machines, has been installed in RTC hospitals, crediting these tools with saving the lives of 1,200 employees. Additionally, through a memorandum of understanding with the State Bank of India (SBI), RTC employees now benefit from a Rs 1 crore insurance scheme. Tirumala Rao added that promotions are in the pipeline for RTC conductors and drivers.

Excise minister Ravindra underscored the government’s financial support, stating that Rs 1,500 crore is allocated annually to RTC, while the corporation’s cargo services generate Rs 200-300 crore in revenue each year. He highlighted ongoing efforts to transition to electric buses and adopt renewable energy for maintaining RTC offices.

RTC chairman Narayana explained that the new Machilipatnam dispensary replaces a dilapidated structure, urging employees to utilise its services. The event was attended by district SP R Gangadhara Rao, Machilipatnam RTC divisional manager Peddiraju, ICDS project director M N Vani, and others.

The trio, minister Ravindra, chairman Narayana, and MD Tirumala Rao, also launched new bus services in Machilipatnam during the occasion.