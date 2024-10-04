Live
- P K Mahapatra IFFCO Paradeep Unit Head
- Lava Agni 3 to Launch Today: Key Features and Livestream Details
- Salakatla Brahmotsavam begins at Tirumala today
- New Allegations Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Land Allotment Case
- Traffic diversion for Sarannavaratrulu
- 696 leopards found in Odisha
- I am not quitting, says BJD MLA Sujata
- Jal Digbandham Floods Pose Challenge to Edapally Temple During Navratri Celebrations
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 04 October, 2024
- Govt working to serve as per ideals of Bapu: CM
Just In
RTC to operate special buses from October 4
Vizianagaram: APSRTC officials are aiming for a good revenue during the festival season by plying additional services to several destinations on...
Vizianagaram: APSRTC officials are aiming for a good revenue during the festival season by plying additional services to several destinations on demand of public.
District public transport officer Ch Appala Narayana said that they are operating special buses between October 4 to 16 on the occasion of Dasara Navaratrulu and Pydithalli festival for selected destinations.
Buses will be operated from Bobbili, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram, Visakhapatnam to Vizianagaram as a huge number of devotees visit Pydithalli temple during these days.
On October 10 and 11, special buses will be operated from Hyderabad to Vizianagaram for the convenience of Pydithalli devotees as the Sirimanu Utsav will be organised on October 15. Appala Narayana said that the passengers can book their tickets through apsrtconline.in also.’