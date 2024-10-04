  • Menu
RTC to operate special buses from October 4

RTC to operate special buses from October 4
Vizianagaram: APSRTC officials are aiming for a good revenue during the festival season by plying additional services to several destinations on demand of public.

Vizianagaram: APSRTC officials are aiming for a good revenue during the festival season by plying additional services to several destinations on demand of public.

District public transport officer Ch Appala Narayana said that they are operating special buses between October 4 to 16 on the occasion of Dasara Navaratrulu and Pydithalli festival for selected destinations.

Buses will be operated from Bobbili, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram, Visakhapatnam to Vizianagaram as a huge number of devotees visit Pydithalli temple during these days.

On October 10 and 11, special buses will be operated from Hyderabad to Vizianagaram for the convenience of Pydithalli devotees as the Sirimanu Utsav will be organised on October 15. Appala Narayana said that the passengers can book their tickets through apsrtconline.in also.’

