RTV's Baseless Allegations Against Kadapa MLA Condemned

Bonam Silas, a local leader, has strongly condemned RTV media’s repeated and unfounded allegations against Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy, particularly regarding alleged involvement in the liquor business. Silas expressed deep disappointment over RTV’s continuous attempts to tarnish the MLA’s reputation, stating that these baseless accusations were rooted in personal vendettas rather than facts.



Silas pointed out that neither MLA Madhavi nor her family, including TDP District President Srinivasulu Reddy, have ever been involved in unethical activities. He emphasized that the people of the district are well aware of their integrity and dedication to public service.



He further criticized RTV's previous attempts to smear the MLA during the Assembly election campaigns, which failed to diminish her credibility. Despite these efforts, Madhavi Reddy emerged victorious, winning the hearts of the people with her honesty and commitment.



Bonam Silas warned RTV media that if these false accusations persist, legal action would be pursued. He even suggested that a defamation case could be filed against RTV management for repeatedly spreading lies.



The event was attended by Bonam Abraham, Rajagopal Reddy, Chinnababu, Charan Subbarao, Murali, and Bharat, who also expressed their support for the MLA and condemned RTV's actions.

