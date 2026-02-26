Rudra Raju calls for strengthening Cong at grassroots

Vijayawada: Gidugu Rudra Raju, Special Invitee to Congress Working Committee (CWC) and former president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, addressed the newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

This is the first batch of DCC presidents appointed under the Sanghatan Srijan Abhiyan in the State, an initiative aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational structure at the grassroots level. The DCC presidents concluded a training camp organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) training department at Haritha Resorts in Vikarabad near Hyderabad. The programme focused on enhancing leadership skills, clarifying organisational responsibilities, and formulating strategies to revitalise the party in the State.

During his hour-long address, Rudra Raju spoke about the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and elaborated on the role and responsibilities of DCC presidents in rebuilding the party from the district level upward. He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts, effective communication with the public, and strengthening booth-level committees.

He also urged the newly appointed leaders to work closely with party cadres, address local issues proactively, and uphold the Congress ideology while expanding the party’s presence across the State.