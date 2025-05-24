Rules by spl teams for liquor shops, bars

Vijayawada: Special teams have been formed at three levels to ensure smooth implementation of time regulations and other rules for liquor shops and bars in the district, as per the orders of the Prohibition and Excise Commissioner.

District Prohibition and Excise Officer S Srinivas Rao announced in a statement here on Friday that teams have been formed with local SHO (Station House Officers), enforcement or ES (Excise and Special) Task Force officers, and staff. At the middle level, one team has been formed under the supervision of the Assistant Excise Superintendent (AES) within the Vijayawada city limits, and another team within the rural district limits. Additionally, a District-level Excise Superintendent, Assistant Commissioner, or Deputy Commissioner will supervise daily in the district. The Vijayawada Deputy Commissioner has issued orders for the formation of these special teams.

T Srinivas Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Krishna and NTR districts, held a meeting on Thursday with senior officials and SHO-level officers to provide necessary instructions and orders to field-level officers.

Y Srinivasa Chowdary, Assistant Commissioner, S Srinivas Rao (DPEO NTR District), G Gangadhara Rao (DPEO Krishna District), SES, and SHOs from both districts participated in this meeting. The statement also informed that liquor traders are expected to conduct their business in accordance with rules and regulations, as per government priorities. Cases will be registered and legal action will be taken against anyone who violates the rules.

As part of this initiative, S Srinivas Rao, the District Prohibition and Excise Officer, personally conducted patrolling in Vijayawada city last night and gave necessary instructions to the concerned CIs (Circle Inspectors) for strict enforcement of Excise rules and regulations.