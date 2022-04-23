Rythu Bazars will be revamped: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy assured the government will revamp Rythu Bazars across the state for the benefit of farmers.

Inspecting the Rythu Bazar at Fathekhan Pet in the city on Saturday, Kakani said the rythu bazars at Fathekhan Pet, Nawabpet in Nellore, Kandukur and Kavali towns would be made accessible to people.

He said fresh vegetables would be made available to people in these markets without intervention of middlemen and no compromise on quality and quantity. He said they were shortly nominating agriculture market committees for SC/STs/BCs/Minorities and women.

He appealed to the farmers not to rely on middlemen and sell the farm produce in these bazars.