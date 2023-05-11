Rythu Bazars will benefit farmers, consumers: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Minister for Agriculture, Cooperatives, Marketing & Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that Rythu Bazars are being set up to benefit both consumers and farmers. On Wednesday, he inaugurated Rythu Bazar built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh in Lalacheruvu area.

Govardhan Reddy said that it is commendable to construct this Rythu Bazar with 22 stalls in Lalacheruvu area, which has a population of 10,000. He said that when the price of vegetables is high, the government will buy them and take steps to make them available in Rythu Bazars. Under Phasal Bima Yojana, the State government will also pay three per cent of farmers’ premiums to benefit the farmers, he added.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita said the government is giving assurance to the farmers at every step from seed to sale, like nowhere else in the country. She said despite crop damage due to untimely rains, paddy is purchased through RBKs and support price is provided. Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said the reforms introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the marketing system are commendable. In the last four years in Lalacheruvu village, roads, drains, and drinking water facilities have been provided with Rs 12 crore, he stated.

ZP Chairman V Venugopala Rao, MP Margani Bharat Ram, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat and RDO A Chaitra Varshini were present.