Rythu Bharos is a duplication of Annadata Sukheebhava: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: The TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that the YSRCP Government has no moral right to celebrate Rythu Dinotsavam (Farmer's day) but it should instead observe farmers betrayal day because of its utter negligence towards agriculture and irrigation, in a video conference with the party senior leaders on Wednesday.

The government failed to spend the budget for the agriculture and irrigation in the State from last one year, he observed. Naidu further stated that during the TDP government he increased the spending on the agriculture sector and constructed the irrigation projects.

The TDP chief observed that the Rythu Bharosa was not a new programme but just a duplicate for the TDP's Annadata Sukheebhava. By changing the programme, the ruling party had caused a loss of Rs. 80,000 to each farmer over five years, he criticised.

The YSRCP government is giving just Rs. 37,500 for each farmer in five years while the TDP would have given Rs. 1.20 lakh, he observed. Even Rythu Bharosa was denied to over 10 lakh farmers. Only Rs. 100 Cr was spent on Sunnavaddi programme contrary to a budget allocation of Rs. 1,100 Cr for it. False claims were being made on repayment of Rs. 1,050 Cr old arrears under Sunnavaddi, he accused.