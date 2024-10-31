Rythu Sangham demands remunerative price for onions

Kurnool : AP Rythu Sangam Kurnool district general secretary G Rama Krishna has demanded the government to provide remunerative price to onion farmers. He also stressed the need for initiating measures to prevent exploitation of farmers by the traders. The Rythu Sangam leaders accompanied by farmers staged a road blockade at Sundaraiah Circle here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Kurnool is the largest producer of onions in the State. The crop is cultivated in an extent of 6 lakh acres. Kurnool is next to Pune in producing the crop. The farmers here are expressing concern as onions from Pune have arrived in the market here. As a result, the price of onions here has gone down.

He demanded the officials to stop purchasing the Pune onions. Giving an ultimatum to the government, Rama Krishna demanded that the government fix the issue in a weekdays period. If it was not fixed, then they would be forced to intensify the agitation. Further speaking, Rama Krishna complained that as the traders formed into a syndicate, the farmers were not getting remunerative price.

He demanded the government officials to put a check on syndicate. He has also demanded installation of closed circuit cameras besides giving remunerative price to the onion farmers.

Following the road blockade at Sundaraiah circle, huge traffic jam was witnessed for some time. Vehicles on all roads have been stranded for kilometres. The police have faced a big problem in clearing the traffic. The leaders of AP Rythu Sangam and farmers have participated in larger numbers in the protest.