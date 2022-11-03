Sabita Indira Reddy expresses sorrow over the accident
Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy on Thursday expressed her deep sorrow over the road accident and expressed her concern towards the family members of the deceased.
The minister contacted the district collector Nikhila and SP Koti Reddy and enquired about the accident that killed four persons in Vikarabad.
She instructed the officials to provide quality healthcare facilities to injured persons.
