  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Sabita Indira Reddy expresses sorrow over the accident

Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy
x

Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy

Highlights

Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy on Thursday expressed her deep sorrow over the road accident

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy on Thursday expressed her deep sorrow over the road accident and expressed her concern towards the family members of the deceased.

The minister contacted the district collector Nikhila and SP Koti Reddy and enquired about the accident that killed four persons in Vikarabad.

She instructed the officials to provide quality healthcare facilities to injured persons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X