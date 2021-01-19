X
SACET Chirala students develop app for blood donation

SACET management and staff showing the Raktabandhu app in Chirala on Monday
Highlights

The secretary of St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology, Chirala Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao informed that their students developed a mobile app, Raktabandhu, for the use of people in need

Chirala: The secretary of St Ann's College of Engineering and Technology, Chirala Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao informed that their students developed a mobile app, Raktabandhu, for the use of people in need.

College principal Dr Pogadadanda Ravikumar said that the third-year computer science and engineering students R Yaswanth and V Kawesh developed the android app, Raktabandhu.

The CSE HoD Dr P Harini said that the people in requirement of blood can generate a request for blood, select the donor while the donors can register themselves on the app. She said that the app connects the blood donor and receiver easily so that their requirement is met immediately.

The college management said that the district SP Siddharth Kaushal also checked the app and appreciated the developers, while the teaching and non-teaching staff in the college and students congratulated them.

