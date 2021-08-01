Sachivalayam staff should respond quickly on grievances: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav suggested to Sachivalayam staff to respond quickly on people's problems.

Participating in the Praja Hakku programme at Edgah Mitta of 49th division on Saturday, he said the Sachivalayam system has been introduced by the Chief Minister to redress the grievances of people in a speedy manner.

The staff members also get respect from people if they resolve their problems without any delay, he said and asked the staff members to guide the people who approach them on any problem and the relationship should be cordial.

Volunteers should be more responsible in discharging their duties and in turn inform their superior for resolving the issues, the Minister said.

Ruling party leaders V Ranga, K Sudheer, Penchalaiah, Prabhakar and others were present.