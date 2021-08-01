Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sachivalayam staff should respond quickly on grievances: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav interacting with the people at Edgah Mitta in Nellore on Saturday
x

Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav interacting with the people at Edgah Mitta in Nellore on Saturday

Highlights

Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav suggested to Sachivalayam staff to respond quickly on people’s problems.

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav suggested to Sachivalayam staff to respond quickly on people's problems.

Participating in the Praja Hakku programme at Edgah Mitta of 49th division on Saturday, he said the Sachivalayam system has been introduced by the Chief Minister to redress the grievances of people in a speedy manner.

The staff members also get respect from people if they resolve their problems without any delay, he said and asked the staff members to guide the people who approach them on any problem and the relationship should be cordial.

Volunteers should be more responsible in discharging their duties and in turn inform their superior for resolving the issues, the Minister said.

Ruling party leaders V Ranga, K Sudheer, Penchalaiah, Prabhakar and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X