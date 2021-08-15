  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sacrifices of leaders pave way for freedom: Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and others saluting national flag at I-Day celebrations in Kakinada on Sunday
x

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and others saluting national flag at I-Day celebrations in Kakinada on Sunday

Highlights

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das unfurled the tricolour at Police Parade Grounds here on Sunday

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das unfurled the tricolour at Police Parade Grounds here on Sunday.

He inspected the guard of honour from the defence forces. He took the salute from police forces. He reminded the services of some of the great political leaders whose sacrifice paved the way for achieving the freedom of the country from the clutches of the British Raj.

Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, SP M Ravindranath Babu, people's representatives and others were present. Different departments participated in the celebrations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X