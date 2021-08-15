Sacrifices of leaders pave way for freedom: Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das unfurled the tricolour at Police Parade Grounds here on Sunday.

He inspected the guard of honour from the defence forces. He took the salute from police forces. He reminded the services of some of the great political leaders whose sacrifice paved the way for achieving the freedom of the country from the clutches of the British Raj.

Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, SP M Ravindranath Babu, people's representatives and others were present. Different departments participated in the celebrations.