Safety week observed at RINL

Visakhapatnam: RINL began its Safety Week observance at steel melting shop-2 in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Joint chief inspector of factories J Siva Sankara Reddy, RINL director (Operations) AK Saxena inaugurated the event by hoisting the safety flag at the area shop office of SMS-2.

An exhibition that displayed safety equipment, safety models, and prototypes was put up on the occasion. The weeklong safety observance will continue at RINL till September 22. As a part of it, various activities like workshops on safety aspects, safety marches, road safety campaigns, gas and fire mock drills, etc., will be held. Also, competitions in safety essay, safety quiz, slogan and poster are being conducted to all the employees and contract workers.

Addressing senior officials, employees and contract workers, the joint chief inspector of factories, Sivasankara Reddy said that following safe practices should become a habit.

A keychain with the theme 'safety is my responsibility' was unveiled on the occasion.

Delivering his keynote address, AK Saxena emphasised the importance of safety at workplace and explained the concept of 'safety is my responsibility' and urged that every individual should practice it. Union representatives of various trade unions also addressed the gathering. Abhijit Chakrabothy, CGM (W)- in-charge, BK Mohanti CGM (Maint&Iron) in-charge, MSV Krishnaiah CGM (Safety & Environment), among others, attended the workshop.