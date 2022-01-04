Saffron party eying communal disharmony: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu criticised that the BJP leaders are demanding to change the name of Jinnah Tower only to gain political mileage.

Addressing the media at GMC office here on Monday, the Mayor recalled that in 1966, a proposal to change Jinnah Tower's name as Hameed Minar, was rejected by the then municipal council. He said, "During the YSRCP government rule, Hindus, Muslims and Christians are living happily. The BJP leaders are demanding to change the name of Jinnah Tower to create law and order problem," he alleged and added that Guntur city is known for communal harmony.

MLA Mustafa recalled that BJP senior leader LK Advani during his visit to Pakistan paid tributes to Mohammed Jinnah at his mausoleum.

He urged the saffron party leaders to try to get special category status to AP and get funds for the development of the State instead of encouraging communal disturbances.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao warned that people will teach a lesson to the BJP leaders if they try to create communal disturbances in the name of Jinnah Tower.

Deputy Mayor Shaik Sajeela was also present at the press meet.