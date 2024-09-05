Saffron party is the largest political party says Purandeswari

Visakhapatnam : BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the BJP is the largest political party in the world that has 18 crore members across the country.

At the membership drive organised in the BJP office in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, she mentioned that the saffron party has 38 lakh members in AP alone.

Even those who were members of the BJP have to renew their membership and there are three methods that could be followed for the renewal exercise, Purandeswari informed.

By giving a missed call to the toll-free number: 8800002024 or applying through Namo App or by scanning QR code, people can be enrolled into party membership.

The membership drive will be carried out in three different phases, the BJP state president stated.

Within a few hours of rolling out the drive, Purandeswari said, about 60 lakh members gave a missed call to the number. “People are getting drawn to the saffron party. No wonder, the membership drive registered such a massive response within a few hours of its launch,” she opined, adding that the BJP does justice to all sections.

In addition to enrollment of the membership, the drive will also focus on promoting the party’s achievements and take them forward to the masses.



Talking about the floods in AP, Purandeswari termed it as the most unfortunate calamity. “Already, 50,000 meal packets have been supplied to the flood victims and many of them were shifted to safe zones,” she informed.



Speaking about the new railway zone, the state BJP president stated that the YSRCP government failed to allot land to the new railway zone and hence it was delayed.

About the state development, Purandeswari mentioned that the Centre would always extend its support to AP.