Sagar gets floodwater of 40,863 cusecs

Guntur: Flood waterstarted receding in the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. The officials closed 26 crest gates of the reservoir.

While the full capacity of the reservoir is 588.60 feet level, the floodwater in the reservoir touched 588.60 feet level.

The reservoir is getting 40,863 cusecs of floodwater and the same is being released from the project.

The capacity of the Pulichintala Project is 45.77 tmcft. The floodwater level in the reservoir touched 37.55 tmcft. The project is not getting any inflows and the irrigation officials are releasing 12,000 cusecs of the floodwater to the downstream of the reservoir. The storage capacity of Prakasam Barrage is 3.07 tmcft.

At present floodwater level in the barrage has touched 3.07 tmcft. The barrage is getting 2,43,723 cusecs of the floodwater from the upstream and the same is being released to the downstream.