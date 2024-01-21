‘Sagara Gosha’ aims at saving ocean from pollution

Visakhapatnam: BJP and Fishermen Welfare Samiti took out a ‘padayatra’ from Yendada to the GVMC office and submitted a memorandum to the GVMC Commissioner requesting him to prevent drainage water and effluents flowing into the sea.

Organised under the banner ‘Sagara Gosha’ the 5-km-long trek was led by Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao along with BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati. The programme was supported by the fishermen community. Speaking on the occasion, GVL Narasimha Rao said sewage flowing through the drains and solid waste getting into the sea cause serious environmental issues, posing a threat to the ecosystem’s health. If ocean pollution remains uncontrolled, the MP emphasised, it gravely affects marine life and humans as well.

Toxins’ entering into sea from sewage is a major concern impacting the food chain, GVL said.

After taking stock of the challenges faced by the fishermen community, the MP mentioned that the fishermen who live in coastal areas and are dependent on the sea for their livelihood are not just suffering from diseases due to increased marine pollution but also were hit financially.

Sharing his views, BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati said that direct discharge of sewage and effluents into the sea is a violation of CRZ norms.

As a part of the programme, representatives of Fishermen Welfare Samiti and BJP leaders demanded implementation of CRZ and Smart City regulations to keep marine pollution at bay.

They underlined the need to carry out a massive awareness drive involving people about the impact of ocean pollution and its implications so that they can contribute their bit towards this direction. Stringent action should be taken against those responsible for the sea pollution, they said.

BJP Mahila Morcha district unit president U Sujatha Raj and a large number of fishermen participated in the programme.