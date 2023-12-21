Sahitya Academy Award to Dr. Tallavajhala Patanjali Shastri

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Renowned writer and environmentalist Dr. Tallavajhula Patanjali Sastri from Rajamahendravaram has been selected for the Sahitya Akademi-2023 National Award. He got this award in the Short stories category. He will be conferred with the award on March 12, 2024 at the Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

Under this award a Thamra Pathakam, One lakh cash award will be presented. The Sahitya Academy announced these awards for various literary works on December 20.

9 poetry collections, 6 novels, 5 short stories, three essays, and one literary study are among the award recipients. Books published between January 2017 and December 2021 were considered for selection for this award.

The organizers said that the awards were announced based on the recommendations made by the renowned jury members of 24 languages, three in each language. Patanjali Shastri is the only Telugu among the 24 people selected for this year's Sahitya Academy award.