Sai Prasad assumes charge as Chief Secy

Amaravati: Senior IAS officer G Sai Prasad formally took charge as Chief Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh government at the AP Secretariat on Saturday, succeeding K Vijayanand, who retired from service the same day.

Sai Prasad assumed office at 11:33 am following a special puja ceremony conducted with the blessings of Vedic scholars from Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam in Vijayawada.

Several senior officials were present on the occasion. Special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries attended the event and conveyed their greetings.

Heads of various departments and representatives of employee unions, including those from the State Secretariat, presented bouquets and extended their best wishes to the new Chief Secretary. Officers and staff from multiple departments also greeted Sai Prasad on assuming the state’s top bureaucratic post.