AP, a key destination for pharma industries: Lokesh

Anakapalli: Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a key destination for pharmaceutical manufacturing industries as it facilitates ease of doing business, speed of doing business and ensures that the announcements made get converted into grounding of projects.

Laying foundation stone for Blue Jet Healthcare Limited (BJHL) unit at Seethapalem Industrial Park, Rambilli mandal of Anakapalli district on Saturday, IT Minister Lokesh highlighted that BJHL will remain as a major milestone for the development of North Andhra. After the MoU gets signed, Lokesh said that the project will be owned by the State as the government ensures that it gets grounded as promised.

“Investors will be considered as development partners rather than mere investors. Also, the state’s policies aid in reposing faith in the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” Lokesh underlined.

Even as a lot of states in India have ‘double-engine sarkar’, the IT Minister laid emphasis that only Andhra Pradesh has ‘double-engine bullet-train sarkar’.

Lokesh stated that ‘NaMo’ has a different definition in Andhra Pradesh. “It means Naiduji-Modiji. Both of them together are driving the state way forward and that is the reason we are able to deliver projects at a pace that India has never seen before,” he emphasised. In a very short span of time, Lokesh said that 102-acre of land was allotted to the phase-II of Rambilli Industrial Park along with an equal focus on infrastructure development. Through Blue Jet Healthcare, the company is committed to an investment of Rs 2,300 crore and the project is expected to create 1,750 direct and 250 indirect employment opportunities, the IT Minister informed, highlighting that Blue Jet Healthcare aims to build a robust pharmaceutical ecosystem, transforming the state’s might in drug manufacturing space.

The project plaque was unveiled on the occasion. Among others, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, Minister for Excise, Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra, Elamanchili MLA, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Blue Jet Healthcare chairman Akshay Bansarilal Arora and managing director Shiven Akshay Arora, were present.