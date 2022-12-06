Sajjala alleges role of Naidu, Lokesh in APSDC scam

Tadepalli: Advisor to the Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asserted here on Monday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating into the scam of the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) after finding prima facie evidence on the role of N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh.

Addressing the media at the Chief Minister's camp office, Ramakrishna Reddy said that there was no role of the State government in the investigation. The investigation by the ED would take its own course.

Referring to the Rayalaseema Garjana, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the meeting was held as per the aspirations of the people and to counter the efforts of the opposition leaders who were placing obstacles to the noble aim of providing equal justice to all the regions.

The claim of Naidu that Kurnool people were seeking the continuance of Amaravati as the capital city only reflected his arrogance.

He said that Naidu has done enormous injustice to Rayalaseema. Ramakrishna Reddy said former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy earlier and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy now implemented measures for the progress of Rayalaseema.

Ramakrishna Reddy recalled that the Chief Minister inaugurated a tourism project at Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir where 10 tmcft of water was available. Likewise, there is a storage capacity of 27 tmcft in Gandikota and 156 tmcft in Brahmasagaram. The Chief Minister has been making sure to fill the reservoirs across the Rayalaseema during the floods. Moreover, the canals were being widened to provide irrigation to the fields.

Five more medical colleges and a cancer hospital are coming up in Kurnool and Kadapa respectively.

Referring to the propaganda against Polavaram, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Naidu claims that he had only constructed the Polavaram Project whereas in fact he used it as an ATM. Ramakrishna Reddy said there was no chance for Naidu to regain power in the State.

He said the delay in the construction of the project was due to Covid-19 pandemic and the damage to the diaphragm wall.

He asserted that decentralisation was the policy of the YSRCP government and that they would strive to secure consent of all sections of people.

Ramakrishna Reddy ruled out the removal of outsourced employees and said that the government was surprised to see the news. "It is learnt that it had happened at a low level due to some communication gap. The Chief Minister was serious about the lapse," he said.

He said it was the YSRCP government which started the Outsourcing Corporation and created more security to the outsourced employees.