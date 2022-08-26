Sajjala blames Naidu for Kuppam clashes

Vijayawada: Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the clashes in Kuppam on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that TDP activists became anxious with Naidu's visit to Kuppam and tried to remove YSRCP flags which were already existing in the village. Chandrababu was the first accused in Kuppam clashes, who tried to disturb the peaceful atmosphere, he alleged, adding that the opposition has crossed the line and lost the eligibility to continue as a political party.

Ramakrishna Reddy slammed Naidu for 'deliberately inciting' the people for political gains. "Chandrababu should be ashamed for opening his party office after 30 years of being an MLA representing the Kuppam constituency. The opposition is unable to digest the good governance of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and is trying to mislead and create a wrong impression among the public by instigating such attacks. The TDP chief never thought about the people or their welfare, and indeed betrayed all sections of the society," he said.

Terming the TDP cadres' attacks "a deliberate attempt" by Chandrababu to regain the Kuppam people's faith, he said that people have already rejected TDP in local body polls from panchayats to municipalities and finally breathing free after coming out of Naidu's shackles. He claimed that the people of Kuppam have seen development under Jagan Mohan Reddy government and added that Naidu had gone into depression after witnessing the overwhelming support from the public to YSRCP.

On the occasion, he also criticised Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan over his comments on making Andhra Pradesh free from YSRCP. He said that everyone knows that Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are working together and want to remove all the existing welfare schemes and take them away from people. He asserted that people are always with YSRCP and will extend their support in all elections.