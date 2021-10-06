Sajjala blasts opposition for making 'baseless' allegations

Tadepalli: Refuting 'baseless' allegations of TDP leaders, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the opposition has been planting mindless stories to irk the government.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office here on Tuesday, he lambasted the opposition leaders who have been making unnecessary remarks linking the drug seizure in Mundra port to Andhra Pradesh although it was denied by the state government.

He said that it has become a routine for them to make allegations against the state government wherever it happens.

He said that the entire issue is raising suspicion on TDP's involvement, as party national president N Chandrababu Naidu has a history of hoarding money abroad. Since Lokesh is on a secret trip to Dubai, it arouses suspicions on Chandrababu's family entering into the drug business.

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the investigation is still going on and the Central agencies would reveal the culprits soon. Unlike in the previous government, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been strictly working against the supply of ganja and thus constituted a Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to nab those involved.

So far, almost 2.50 lakh kg ganja has been seized since the formation of the SEB. Although it has been happening for a long time, the previous government failed miserably to control it, he said, adding that the government would take legal action over his false allegations in the heroin case.

Responding to the TDP's allegations linking Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Pandora Papers, he said that a person named Alisha is an acquaintance of Chandrababu Naidu and his former minister Ganta Srinivas.

He said that Naidu has been criticising the Chief Minister with Wikileaks, Paradise Papers, Panama Papers and now Pandora Papers, just to defame him. He commented that an independent director of the Heritage company was mentioned in the Panama Papers.

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that Naidu has the capability to work as a consultant for International scamsters with his experience.