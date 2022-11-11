Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleges Naidu, Pawan conspirng to defame state govt

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan were adopting various methods to 'defame' the YSRCP government. He alleged that a series of actions of both the TDP and Jana Sena leaders indicate their conspiracy to sully the reputation and bring down the YSRCP government.

Speaking to media persons at party central office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said Pawan Kalyan enacted a big drama during Visakha Garjana, followed by attack on ministers by Jana Sena party cadres. Later, when Pawan reached Vijayawada, Chandrababu Naidu met him expressing solidarity and gave a call to protect democracy by bringing down the YSRCP government.

He said that Pawan visited Ippatam village alleging demolition of houses, followed by a visit by Lokesh. Later, Naidu made allegations of stone pelting on his convoy during road show in Nandigama. He said all these actions are aimed to defaming the state government. He made it clear that no house was demolished in Ippatam village in retaliation to villagers giving land for Jana Sena foundation day celebrations and only encroachments were removed.

The YSRCP leader said now Pawan Kalyan was making hue and cry in the name of social audit on Jagananna housing scheme. Construction of Jagananna houses started in June 2021 and 3 lakh houses reached ceiling stage, he said, adding that the state government registered 31 lakh house sites in the name of women. He said that the state government spent Rs 5,000 crore on construction of Jagananna houses during 2022-23. He questioned why Pawan failed to question Chandrababu Naidu over his failure to construct houses.

Referring to Delhi liquor scam, Ramakrishna Reddy said no one from V Vijayasai Reddy family were involved in the scam.

He said that a section of media misreported the statement of Dharmana Prasada Rao on dcentralisation of administration and three capitals proposal.