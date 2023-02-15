Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy clarifies on decentralisation of development, says govt. committed

Andhra Pradesh Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the development of all areas is the policy of the government. Speaking at the AP Secretariat media point on Wednesday, he said that Visakhapatnam will be the administrative capital, Assembly in Amaravati and Kurnool will be the judicial capital. He made it clear that we are committed to decentralisation of governance and alleged that a section of media is confusing people.



Stating that some people are spreading false news for real estate sake, Sajjala said no one should be misled. "We will not do politics for election," he said. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy further recalled the Sivaramakrishna Committee's opinion that power should be decentralised.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu made a big mistake by giving up the opportunity to take up the task of decentralisation of development.