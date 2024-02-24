Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy takes jibe at Pawan Kalyan for accepting 24 seats

YSRCP State General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has made scathing remarks about Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, stating that it is a pity to see him in his current state. He also suggested that Chandrababu Naidu may be influencing the selection of Janasena candidates, implying that Pawan has degraded himself by accepting seats that Chandrababu loses in elections.

Sajjala responded to the first list of candidates announced by the TDP-Janasena alliance, questioning Pawan's leadership abilities. He remarked, "Pawan does not have the qualities to run a political party. Pawan is in a very miserable condition." Sajjala went on to insinuate that Chandrababu may be calling the shots in Janasena's candidate selection process, and criticized Pawan for lacking clarity on his own position and intentions.

Sajjala accused Chandrababu of trying to take advantage of Janasena by absorbing the party into TDP. He predicted that TDP and Janasena's electoral prospects are doomed, as Chandrababu has reportedly stated that the expected seats will not be won and TDP candidates will fill the remaining Janasena positions.

Sajjala urged Pawan's supporters to reconsider their loyalty, claiming that TDP has no candidates for all 175 seats and suggesting that Pawan should take a Vice President role in TDP. He also questioned Pawan's ability to effectively compete against YSRCP with a limited number of candidates, and accused him of being indecisive and facing inevitable defeat.

Sajjala's comments shed light on the political dynamics at play in the upcoming election, with tensions rising between YSRCP, TDP, and Janasena. It remains to be seen how Pawan and his party will respond to these criticisms as the election campaign progresses.