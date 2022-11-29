Sajjala Ramakrishna responds to YS Sharimila's arrest, says it caused them pain personally

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy reacted to the incident of YS Sharmila's arrest in Hyderabad. Arrest of YS Sharmi is painful, he said adding that they will not comment on YS Sharmila's political decisions. He said she is the daughter of our leader Rajasekhara Reddy and the sister of our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the incident that happened in Telangana towards her has caused us personal pain.

On the other hand, the police have registered a case against YS Sharmila at the Panjagutta police station and she was taken into custody to SR Nagar Police Station. YSRTP workers are protesting in front of the police station.

On hearing the news of YS Sharmila's arrest, her mother YS Vijayamma left to the SR Nagar Police Station. However, the police intercepted her at Lotus pond and put her under house arrest.

The police did not allow Vijayamma to go out saying that there was a tense situation in Panjagutta and SR Nagar.

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Tuesday (November 29) morning along with party leaders and workers started a protest program 'Pragati Bhavan Muttadi'. She drove her car which was partially destroyed in the attack by TRS workers in Narsampet on Monday and came towards Pragathi Bhavan. Police stopped her at Panjagutta Circle. When the police asked her to get down from the vehicle, she refused. However, her car was dragged with the help of crane when she sat inside.