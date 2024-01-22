Live
- Haryana embracing digital wave to ensure transparency: Chief Secretary
- Resolve the issues received in Praja Vani. DC BM Santhosh
- Odisha seeks 'Kumki' elephants from Tamil Nadu
- Tejashwi Yadav unconditionally withdraws remarks on Gujaratis, files affidavit in SC
- Paritala Sriram participate in Jayaho BC in Mudugubba village
- Delhi HC asks Union Minister Shekhawat to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Aditya Pande as Group Chief Executive Officer
- Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Ram temple in TVM
- Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam
- BJP leader Machanur Subbarayadu was honoured in Gopireddy village
Just In
Sajjala says Sharmila il entry into Congress is Naidu's conspiracy
Highlights
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned as to Why did Congress party not recognize Sharmila in Telangana and wphy did Sharmila
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned as to Why did Congress party not recognize Sharmila in Telangana and why did Sharmila take a step back from contesting in Telangana.
He said everyone knows who is using Sharmila and opined that she was used as the last weapon in Chandrababu's conspiracy.-
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS