Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavams begins

Tirupati: The three-day annual Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavams began in a grand manner on Monday at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram. On the first day, rituals such as Suprabhatam, Thomala Seva, Koluvu, Panchanga Sravanam, and Sahasranama Archana were performed.

Between 11 am and 12 noon, Snapana Tirumanjanam was conducted for the processional deities while in the evening, Unjal Seva took place, followed by the deity’s procession on the Pedda Sesha Vahanam at 7 pm.

Parveta Utsavam will be held on July 3, from 7 am to 11 am, followed by festivities from 11 am to 2 pm, including Asthanam, Vedic rituals, and cultural events. Temple Special Grade Deputy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Gopinath, and other officials participated.