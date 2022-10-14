Sale of Diwali firecrackers allowed for 3 days

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Revenue Divisional Officer A Chaitra Varshini informed that sale of firecrackers is allowed only for 3 days, starting from October 22 to 24 on the occasion of Diwali festival. Arrangements will be made at Subrahmanya Maidan, Apsara Centre, Quarry Market Centre and Stadium Centre to set up temporary firework shops.

The RDO held a meeting with the officials of police, revenue, fire and other departments on the bidding process for Diwali fireworks shops, issuance of licenses and other regulations at the Sub-Collector's office on Thursday. RDO Varshini said that the authorities should take precautions to avoid accidents during Diwali celebrations.

Measures should be taken to control fire hazards at fireworks shops. She said that 20 litres of water, 12 sandbags and fire extinguishers should be kept ready at the shop. The applications for shops will be verified by the Tahsildar and fire officials. Applications for setting up shops should be applied by October 15 and only licensed persons should run the shops and not be given to Benami.

The officials were ordered to seize the shops if they are opened without permission and without following the rules. Revenue, fire, and police officials should form a team and monitor the sales. The distance between the shops should be 3 meters. It is suggested to install CCTV cameras at firecracker shops. Officials have suggested that vehicles should be parked in the area where firecrackers are sold without disrupting traffic.

The RDO made it clear on this occasion that she will personally inspect each fireworks manufacturing centre and every stock point.