Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra to reach Kadapa on Nov 23

Kadapa: The Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra of YSRCP functionaries will be held at Kadapa city on November 23, according to Deputy Chief Minister S B Amzad Basha.

All the YSRCP functionaries particularly from SC, ST, BC, Minorities and OBC should take part in the Bus Yatra and make it a grand success, he said.

Addressing a press conference held at his camp office on Monday, he reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to empowerment of all sections of people.

He said out of Rs 2,40,000 crore spent by the State government for the development of different communities, Rs 1.8 lakh crore was meant for SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities. He pointed out that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered 4 Deputy CM posts to SC, ST BC and Minorities whereas former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has totally ignored the minorities in political appointments.

He said while the previous governments only treated the Backward Classes as their vote bank, Jagan Mohan Reddy provided adequate representation to them in his Cabinet.

He maintained that the YSRCP has patent rights for claiming the support of SC, ST, BC and Muslim minorities. ZP chairman A Amarnatha Reddy, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu, MLC Ramachandra Reddy and others spoke.