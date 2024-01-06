  • Menu
Samakija Sadhikara Bus Yatra held in Venkatagiri constituency

Samakija Sadhikara Bus Yatra held in Venkatagiri constituency
Venkatagiri town was thronged with thousands of people who came from all over for the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Venkatagiri constituency

Venkatagiri town was thronged with thousands of people who came from all over for the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Venkatagiri constituency. Bus Yatra rally was followed by huge crowd. MP Gurumurthy, MLA Hafeez Khan and Ali attended. This meeting was held under the leadership of Venkatagiri constituency in-charge Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy. ZPTC members, MPs and Sarpanchs participated in large numbers

Maddila Gurumoorthysaid that ten thousand crores of rupees have been spent in these four and a half years for the education of Dalit children. Also another ten thousand crore rupees have been given for women. MLA Hafiz Khan said that Jagan is a sensation in the country's politics and a revolution. The Electronic Media Advisor Ali said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented welfare schemes.






X