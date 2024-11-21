  • Menu
Sameer Sharma new HOP of NTPC Simhadri

Sameer Sharma has been appointed as NTPC Simhadri’s new Head of Project

Visakhapatnam : Sameer Sharma has been appointed as NTPC Simhadri’s new Head of Project (HOP). With an illustrious career spanning over 36 years at NTPC, Sameer Sharma possesses expertise in various fields.

Began his journey with the NTPC in 1988, Sharma held several key positions throughout his tenure in the company. Prior to his appointment as HOP, he served as the chief general manager (Operations and Management) in NTPC Vindhyachal wherein his leadership was instrumental in driving operational excellence and efficiency. As the Head of Project, Sharma will lead NTPC Simhadri in its ongoing commitment towards delivering sustainable and reliable energy solutions.

