- Chittoor police bust interstate robbery Gang
- Expedite Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor works says Collector S Venkateswar
- Chandrababu speaks on High Court Bench in Kurnool, says ready to develop state
- 3-day training to visually challenged students concludes
- iPhone SE 4: Launch with New Features Expected in March 2024
- Sri Vishnu students to take part in South Zone Games
- Cordon & Search: Vehicles without records seized
- 333 bags of Chinese garlic worth ₹21.97L seized
- Training session for health workers concludes
- Dreame Announces Black Friday Sale: Get Upto 70% off on Premium Robo Vacuum Cleaners and Hair Styling Products
Sameer Sharma new HOP of NTPC Simhadri
Visakhapatnam : Sameer Sharma has been appointed as NTPC Simhadri’s new Head of Project (HOP). With an illustrious career spanning over 36 years at NTPC, Sameer Sharma possesses expertise in various fields.
Began his journey with the NTPC in 1988, Sharma held several key positions throughout his tenure in the company. Prior to his appointment as HOP, he served as the chief general manager (Operations and Management) in NTPC Vindhyachal wherein his leadership was instrumental in driving operational excellence and efficiency. As the Head of Project, Sharma will lead NTPC Simhadri in its ongoing commitment towards delivering sustainable and reliable energy solutions.
