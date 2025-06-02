Live
Samhita multi-specialty hospital inaugurated
Anantapur: The inauguration ceremony of the new Samhita multi-specialty hospital at Sai Nagar 3rd Cross in Anantapur city was held with great enthusiasm. Anantapur MLA Daggupati Prasad attended the event as the chief guest, and officially inaugurated the hospital by lighting the lamp. Anantapur DMHO Dr EB Devi, Congress leader Dada Gandhi, and others participated. The hospital management stated that the inauguration of this hospital will provide state-of-the-art medical services to the people of Anantapur and is considered an important step in the local medical field.
Anantapur Government Hospital Development Committee member Konanki Gangaram, Samhita Hospital directors DR Ravi, Srinivas, Shali, Dada Gandhi, GS Prasad, Mohan George, Mathews, George, Jawahar, Bhasha and staff participated in the programme.