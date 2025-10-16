‘Samudra Shakti-2025’ to strengthen India-Indonesia ties

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is hosting the fifth edition of the Indo-Indonesian joint bilateral maritime exercise ’Samudra Shakti – 2025’ in Visakhapatnam.

The participating units include INS Kavaratti, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette of Eastern Fleet under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and the Indonesian Navy Ship KRI John Lie, a Corvette (with an integral helicopter), which arrived at Visakhapatnam.

Commenced on October 14, the exercise will continue till October 17.

The harbour phase features a range of activities aimed at building camaraderie and professional rapport that include cross deck visits, joint yoga sessions, friendly sports fixtures, professional subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE).

The sea phase will involve dynamic and complex maritime operations aimed at increasing tactical coordination, including helicopter operations, air defence exercises, weapon firing drills, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) exercises.Exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’ is a key bilateral engagement aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening mutual understanding and sharing best practices between the two navies.

The exercise highlights the shared commitment of both nations towards maintaining stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific Region.