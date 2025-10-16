Live
- ‘Jatra’ personality denied entry to join Cong
- Odisha to provide 5 kg more rice under PDS
- LED screens to facilitate darshan of Lord Rajanna
- Role of victim’s friend under scanner
- SBIT student wins gold in roller skating championship
- OU Microbiology Department celebrates Golden Jubilee with international conference
- BJP nominates Jay Dholakia
- JNTUH to announce revised dates for Diamond Jubilee Celebrations and Global Alumni Meet 2025
- 28th convocation at NIFT Hyderabad
- Singer Maithili Thakur in BJP 2nd list for Bihar polls
‘Samudra Shakti-2025’ to strengthen India-Indonesia ties
The Indo-Indonesian joint bilateral maritime exercise ’Samudra Shakti – 2025 continues till tomorrow
Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is hosting the fifth edition of the Indo-Indonesian joint bilateral maritime exercise ’Samudra Shakti – 2025’ in Visakhapatnam.
The participating units include INS Kavaratti, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette of Eastern Fleet under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and the Indonesian Navy Ship KRI John Lie, a Corvette (with an integral helicopter), which arrived at Visakhapatnam.
Commenced on October 14, the exercise will continue till October 17.
The harbour phase features a range of activities aimed at building camaraderie and professional rapport that include cross deck visits, joint yoga sessions, friendly sports fixtures, professional subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE).
The sea phase will involve dynamic and complex maritime operations aimed at increasing tactical coordination, including helicopter operations, air defence exercises, weapon firing drills, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) exercises.Exercise ‘Samudra Shakti’ is a key bilateral engagement aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening mutual understanding and sharing best practices between the two navies.
The exercise highlights the shared commitment of both nations towards maintaining stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific Region.